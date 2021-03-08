Eagles reportedly might trade Zach Ertz in ‘the coming days’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Zach Ertz might be entering his last few days as a Philadelphia Eagle.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, multiple teams have inquired about a possible trade for the Eagles’ tight end and a trade could happen “in the coming days.”

Multiple teams have called the Eagles about the possibility of trading for three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz, and a deal could happen in the coming days, according to two sources familiar with the talks. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 8, 2021

Ertz, 30, has been with the Eagles since they drafted him back in 2013 but it’s very apparent his time in Philly is nearing an end. During the 2019 season the Eagles and Ertz’s camp were unable to come to a contract agreement and that continued into last offseason.

Before the 2020 season, Ertz wondered publicly if the Eagles were really committed to him and even had a spirited discussion with Howie Roseman at the NovaCare Complex. Then Ertz followed it up with the worst statistical season of his career. He caught 36 passes for 335 yards and 1 touchdown in 11 games.

And after the 2020 season ended, Ertz basically said goodbye to Eagles fans in a tearful Zoom interview.

“I’m not someone to hold grudges by any means,” Ertz said the day after the 2020 season ended. “I truly love everything this organization stands for and a lot of because Mr. (Jeff) Lurie, Howie (Roseman) and Doug (Pederson) run it a certain way. Obviously, it is a business. This has kind of been my first taste of that business. So for me I’ll never hold a grudge. Everyone’s trying to do their job to the best of their ability, just like I am each and every week, and I’m excited about the future.”

Ertz this season has a base salary of $8.5 million and a salary cap hit of over $12.7 million. If the Eagles trade or release Ertz, they will save nearly $5 million in much-needed cap space.

The Eagles are working on several ways to become salary cap compliant by the start of the new league year on March 17. A trade wouldn't be able to be executed until then.

Whenever Ertz is gone, he’ll leave behind an impressive legacy in Philadelphia. The 2nd-round pick had three Pro Bowl seasons and was just recently one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL. Ertz even shined on the biggest stage, making two huge plays in Super Bowl LII, including the go-ahead touchdown catch.

Maybe Ertz can get back to his Pro Bowl form elsewhere in 2021, but the Eagles are working to get younger and turnover the roster. It’s time to move on until he’s back to get inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame.

