Eagles reportedly ‘made a hard play’ for Stephon Gilmore, who goes to Colts

Eagles ‘made a hard play’ for Gilmore before missing out originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have an obvious hole to fill at their CB2 position and they apparently tried to fill it with a Pro Bowl player.

It just didn’t happen.

News broke on Friday morning that former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is joining the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year deal. But the Eagles “made a hard play” to sign Gilmore, according to veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

In regards to Stephon Gilmore I am told that "Philly made a hard play." Other teams that showed interest included the #Raiders, #Rams and #Bills, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 15, 2022

Last month, Gilmore’s wife said the Eagles had called about acquiring the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Gilmore, 31, was a first-rounder back in 2012. After five years in Buffalo and four in New England, he played last season with the Panthers and made the Pro Bowl despite playing in just nine games.

Gilmore’s two-year deal with the Colts is worth $23 million with $14 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. So perhaps the Eagles were simply outbid by the Colts. But now they’re left still trying to find their starting corner opposite Darius Slay.

Earlier this week, the Eagles’ CB2 from the 2021 season, Steven Nelson, signed a two-year deal to join the Houston Texans. That came after longtime Eagles starting safety Rodney McLeod signed a contract to go to Indianapolis, where he’ll be joined by Gilmore.

Story continues

So here’s what we know about the Eagles’ starting secondary with less than two weeks before the draft:

CB1: Darius Slay

CB2: ?

NCB: Avonte Maddox

S: Anthony Harris

S: ?

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

The Eagles have two first-round picks and five picks in the first two days of the draft. So they’ll have opportunities to add starting-caliber players soon enough. But they have other holes aside from their secondary to fill as well.

On their current roster, the Eagles have a stable of young cornerbacks. Back at the owners meetings, head coach Nick Sirianni talked up the competition brewing between those players and intimated that one of them could perhaps win a starting job. But then the Eagles apparently made a run at a Pro Bowl corner to pair with their incumbent Pro Bowler.

Among the cornerbacks already on the roster, the favorite to land a starting gig would likely be 2021 fourth-round pick Zech McPhearson, who was a backup and special teamer as a rookie.

At the safety position, the Eagles still have Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace on their roster. So if they fail to add another starter in free agency or the draft, it’s likely that Epps would be the next man up.