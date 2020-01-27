Eagles reportedly losing top executive Andrew Berry

Less than a year after the Eagles created a high-level front office position for Andrew Berry, they are losing their Vice President of Football operations to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports.

Berry is the Browns' new general manager and executive vice president.

The Eagles brought Berry aboard last Feb. 25 after he spent the previous three years with the Browns as their VP of player personnel. At the time, the Eagles just really liked Berry and wanted to find a way to add a young, fast-rising football mind to the building. But with Howie Roseman firmly entrenched as the general manager in Philadelphia, Berry will head back to Cleveland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to NFL.com, Berry got a five-year deal and will have 53-man roster control in Cleveland.

At 32 years old, Berry will become the youngest general manager in NFL history, taking away that title from Roseman, who was 34 when he was promoted back in 2010.

This is the second straight year the Eagles have lost a top executive to a GM job elsewhere. Last offseason, the Jets hired VP of player personnel Joe Douglas to be their general manager.

It isn't a surprise that Berry is getting a GM job, but perhaps it's slightly surprising it's happening so quickly. But he's a Harvard-educated former football player with a degree in economics and computer science. He began his NFL career with the Colts in 2009 and worked his way up from a scouting assistant to pro scouting coordinator before he left in 2015 to join the Browns.

Just a few days ago, Vikings assistant GM George Paton took himself out of the running for the GM job in Cleveland, which left Berry as the clear-cut top candidate and the Browns moved quickly. While Paton had a long history with new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Berry got to know Stefanski during the coaching search just after the 2018 season when the Browns hired Freddie Kitchens.

Story continues

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles reportedly denied a request from the Panthers to interview Berry for a vice president job. The reasoning from the Eagles was that it wasn't a general manager position and he wouldn't have had final say on personnel matters.

In Cleveland, Berry will be a full-fledged GM with roster control. His time in Philadelphia didn't last very long.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles reportedly losing top executive Andrew Berry originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia