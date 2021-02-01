Eagles reportedly keeping WRs coach Aaron Moorehead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are retaining wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead for the 2021 season, according to Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds.

Moorhead is the second known coach from Doug Pederson’s staff to be retained, joining offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

This will finally offer the Eagles some stability at a position where they’ve desperately lacked it. This is a move that might help some of the Eagles’ younger receivers, namely Jalen Reagor, with whom Moorehead has a longstanding relationship.

Moorehead, 40, will be the first Eagles receivers coach to last more than one year since Bob Bicknell did it under Chip Kelly from 2013-15. Doug Pederson was the Eagles’ head coach for five seasons and had five different receivers coaches.

2016: Greg Lewis

2017: Mike Groh

2018: Gunter Brewer

2019: Carson Walch

2020: Moorhead

The Eagles hired Moorhead last season from Vanderbilt, where he was the receivers coach for two seasons after three seasons at Texas A&M and two seasons at Virginia Tech. While Moorhead played in the NFL with the Colts for five years, this is his first NFL coaching job.

With the news that Moorehead will be retained, there are just two more position coaches left unsettled: Running backs and linebackers. Former running backs coach Duce Staley took the same job in Detroit and we found out former linebackers coach Ken Flajole was leaving the team even before Pederson was fired.

