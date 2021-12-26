Eagles will reportedly face Giants’ Jake Fromm in 1st NFL start

Eagles finally know which Giants quarterback they’re facing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Giants all week avoided saying who their starting quarterback was going to be for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against the Eagles.

But the secret is finally out and it’s not a shocker.

The Giants are going to start Jake Fromm, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

This isn’t a surprise given how Mike Glennon has played in recent weeks for the Giants. Remember, Daniel Jones is out for the season. So it came down to Glennon vs. Fromm and at least there’s some unknown with Fromm, who will be making his first NFL start on Sunday.

Fromm, 23, entered the Dallas game last week completing 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards. He played just 13 offensive snaps but he’ll get a chance to show what he can do on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles had to spend all week preparing for both quarterbacks. But they had a similar situation last week when they didn’t know who was starting for Washington until a couple hours before the game.

“We got to prepare for both quarterbacks, just like we have had to do a couple different games,” Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon said this week. “You got to have plan in place to be able to affect the quarterback and a lot of this goes into who is actually playing quarterback. So, we'll have a good plan for both of those guys.”

The Eagles opened as 10-point favorites in this game and that line has since moved to 10.5, according to PointsBet.

The last quarterback to make his first NFL start against the Eagles came last year, when Ben DiNucci started for the Cowboys. The Eagles won that game 23-9.

In the last 20 years, the Eagles have faced five quarterbacks making their first NFL starts and they’re 3-2 in those games:

11/1/2020: Ben DiNucci, vs. Cowboys, W 23-9

9/9/2012: Brandon Weeden, at Browns, W 17-16

1/2/2011: Stephen McGee, vs. Cowboys, L 14-13

12/28/2010: Joe Webb, vs. Vikings, L 24-14

11/18/2007: John Beck, vs. Dolphins, W 17-7