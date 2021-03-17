Eagles reportedly continue to restructure contracts for cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This is the offseason of restructures for the Eagles.

While the Birds haven’t brought in any free agents since the start of the legal tampering period, they continue to chip away cap space for the 2021 season.

The Eagles have now restructured the contracts of safety Rodney McLeod and kicker Jake Elliott, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

As teams work to become cap compliant before the new league year begins, the Packers restructured the deal of OLB Za’Darius Smith.



The Eagles reworked the deals of K Jake Elliott and S Rodney McLeod. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2021

On Tuesday, when Marquise Goodwin’s contract reverted back to San Francisco, the Eagles were finally under their adjusted cap figure, according to a league source. But they still need to create some space to sign free agents and their 2021 draft class.

These latest two contract adjustments are just the latest in a long line. The Eagles also restructured Brandon Brooks, Javon Hargrave and Isaac Seumalo. They gave Brandon Graham an extension. And they restructured Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson with the plan to release them after the new league year begins.

The new numbers for McLeod and Elliott aren’t in yet but McLeod was scheduled to have a cap hit of $5.2 million in 2021 and Elliott was scheduled to have a cap hit of $3.32 million in 2021. They’ll likely save around $2.1 million in cap space with McLeod and around $1.2 million with Elliott, according to OverTheCap.

While McLeod is entering the final year of his contract, he already had three dummy years on his deal and there’s a good chance the Eagles added another. From there, they very likely reduced his base salary of $3.75 million and paid him a bonus amount that prorates over the length of the entire deal, dummy years and all. This is a common practice for the Eagles these days.

Story continues

They probably did something similar with Elliott, who had a base salary of $2.5 million in 2021. He’s signed through the 2024 season.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube