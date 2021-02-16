Eagles reportedly add Iowa State’s D.K. McDonald to staff

Eagles reportedly add another coach with ties to Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are reportedly expected to hire Iowa State safeties coach D.K. McDonald, according to FootballScoop.com.

McDonald will presumably replace Jay Valai, who left the Eagles last week one day after they announced him as their assistant defensive backs coach. Valai decided to join Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. So we’ll see if McDonald takes the same title with the Eagles.

McDonald has been at Iowa State since 2016 and has been coaching safeties for the last two years.

Before Iowa State, McDonald was at Toledo from 2012-15 and before that, he was at Williams & Mary and before that Indiana University of Pennsylvania. It was at IUP, when he became very close with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

McDonald and Sirianni have known each other for many years and were even groomsmen in each other’s weddings, according to TheAthletic’s Zach Berman. During their days coaching at IUP together (2006-08) they even lived together.

With the Eagles, McDonald will be working with new defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who was officially announced as part of Jonathan Gannon’s defensive staff last week.

Here’s a closer look at the full staff the Eagles announced last week.

