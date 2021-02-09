Is Eagles' reported asking price in Carson Wentz trade too steep for Patriots?

Is Carson Wentz's reported price tag too steep for Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Eagles trading Carson Wentz feels inevitable at this point. But Philadelphia doesn't intend to sell its quarterback at a bargain rate.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that the Eagles are seeking a "Matthew Stafford package" in return for Wentz. That's a pretty steep ask, as the Los Angeles Rams sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff to Detroit in the Stafford deal.

The Eagles appear to be holding firm, however. While the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears appear to be front-runners, Philly feels like it has yet to receive a fair offer for Wentz, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

That's despite Sports Radio 94 WIP's Howard Eskin suggesting the Bears were willing to part with a first-round pick, Nick Foles and Tarik Cohen for Wentz over the weekend.

Rumors all over tonight on #Eagles trade of QB Carson Wentz. Here’s what I’m told. Wentz and a draft pick to #Bears for number 1 draft pick, QB Nick Foles, and RB Tarik Cohen who is coming off ACL injury but should be ready in September. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 7, 2021

The New England Patriots reportedly are exploring all options on the QB market as they aim to replace pending free agent Cam Newton, so they've likely done their due diligence on Wentz. But it seems unlikely that Bill Belichick would give up the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and more to acquire the 28-year-old quarterback.

For starters, Wentz carries a $34.7 million cap hit in 2021 and would limit the Patriots' ability to improve their many other weaknesses via free agency. The former Pro Bowler also hasn't done much to earn that contract: He completed just 57.4% of his passes last season with 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions before being benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Perhaps Wentz just needs a change in scenery and would be a great reclamation project for a team like New England. But it appears the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has a preferred destination in mind.

"I was told by some people I trust that he prefers the Colts' situation," Chris Simms said Tuesday on "PFT Live."

If the Colts indeed trade for Wentz, perhaps the Patriots would seek a reunion with Jacoby Brissett, who was Indy's backup in 2020 and will be a free agent in March. But unless the Eagles drop their asking price, Wentz in a Patriots uniform doesn't sound very realistic.