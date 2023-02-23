Eagles’ report cards: Grading Philadelphia’s rookie class entering the 2023 offseason

The Eagles went 14-3 during the 2022 regular season, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and advancing to the Super Bowl with a roster led by veterans and young stars.

Thanks to some draft night deals, Philadelphia finished with five draft picks, but GM Howie Roseman was able to take advantage of a deep undrafted free agent class and had three players see critical snaps during the regular season.

Because this Super Bowl-caliber team was led by veterans, the Eagles 2022 draft class has more incomplete scores, than actual grades, but that’s a good thing for an organization that continues to accrue draft assets.

With the offseason fast approaching, here is the final report card for the 2022 draft class.

Round 1 (No. 13) Jordan Davis, DT,

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

13 games/5 starts

The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.

Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.

Philadelphia has four free-agent defensive tackles and Davis will surely be a starter in 2023.

Round 2 (51) Cam Jurgens, OL,

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

17 games/0 starts

Jurgens was Jason Kelce’s handpicked successor, but it’ll be on the future Hall of Fame center to decide when he’ll walk away.

Jurgens was dominant when pressed into action during the preseason and could slide over to guard if Isaac Seumalo moves on in free agency.

Round 3 (83) Nakobe Dean, LB

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The former Georgia All-American linebacker saw action in 17 regular season games, with most of his snaps on special teams.

Dean played with an edge and showed potential during the preseason and he’ll be a likely starter in 2023 with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White both unrestricted free agents.

Story continues

Round 6 (181) Kyron Johnson, DE

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Kansas pass rusher saw action in 16 regular season games, Playing 16 265 of his 283 snaps on special teams.

Round 6 (198) Grant Calcaterra, TE

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Dallas Goedert and other pass catchers.

Reed Blankenship, S, -- B

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

Britain Covey, WR -- C

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The former Utah wide receiver saw action in all 17 regular season games with zero starts.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

Josh Jobe, CB

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster, and 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

Final Grade -- C

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to some draft night deals, Philadelphia finished with five draft picks, as Jordan Davis was the only player to see significant action during the regular season and playoffs.

Howie Roseman took advantage of a deep undrafted free agent class and had three players see critical snaps during the regular season.

Because this Super Bowl-caliber team was led by veterans, the Eagles get a comfortable C for a 2022 rookie class that’ll have three guys likely start in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire