Eagles report card: Position-by-position grades entering bye week

The Philadelphia Eagles have hit their bye in Week 7, almost seven-week earlier than in 2021, when the team didn’t get an official rest period until Week 14.

Philadelphia is 6-0, and although we haven’t quite reached the halfway point of the regular season, the Eagles are firmly entrenched as a potential No. 1 seed that would allow for home-field advantage.

With the Birds off for a week, here is our latest report card, grading each position up to this point.

QB -- A

Hurts hasn’t been perfect, but he’s much improved, undefeated, and leading one of the top offenses in the NFL.

Through six games, Hurts is 123-184 (66.8%), passing for 1,514 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Hurts has 77 carries for 293 yards and six rushing touchdowns as a runner.

RB -- B

Hurts takes a lot of the touches away from this group, but they get the high grade because Miles Sanders is performing like a top-10 running back.

Sanders has 105 carries for 485 yards (4.6 YPC), four touchdowns, and an 80-yards per-game average.

Kenneth Gainwell is averaging 4.2 yards per clip in a limited role.

WR -- B

This unit gets a B because the five-man group consists of two guys who get most of the playing time and snaps.

A.J. Brown has 33 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns through six games, taking what the defense gives.

DeVonta Smith is also on a terrific pace, logging 33 catches for 397 yards. Both players are on pace for 1,000 yards receiving, but the other two receivers, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal, have combined for 12 catches on 16 total targets through six contests.

TE -- B

Goedert is on pace to have his best season as a pro and leads the Eagles with 26 catches for 357 yards and one touchdown.

Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll have three catches between them.

OL -- A

The NFL’s top offensive line is dominant and flourishing despite numerous injuries up front.

All five starters have been solid, and no one has allowed double-digit pressures through six games.

DL -- B

Brandon Graham (90.0) is the fourth-highest-graded defensive end in the NFL and three of the top 30 players overall.

Fletcher Cox will eventually cede snaps to Jordan Davis while Josh Sweat continues to improve.

LB -- B

T.J. Edwards is the 14th highest graded linebacker in the NFL, and the Eagles with 55 total tackles, followed by Kyzir White’s 37 tackles.

The duo has to do a better job tacking at the point of contact, but the upgrade has been dramatic.

DB -- A

Philadelphia has the top cornerback duo in the NFL per PFF.

The Eagles are No. 1 in EPA allowed per passing play (-0.183)

Opponents have a 31.8 passer rating when targeting Darius Slay

Philadelphia is No. 5 in team coverage grade (74.7)

The safety position can be a liability at times, but Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps seem to be meshing nicely

