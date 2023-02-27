Eagles report card: How we graded Philadelphia’s offense in 2022

The 2022 NFL season is now in the rearview mirror after the Chiefs celebrated another Super Bowl following a 38-35 win over the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to get underway in Indianapolis, all eyes and attention will now turn towards the 2023 NFL offseason with the new league year set to begin on March 15.

Philadelphia has 18 pending free agents, a contract extension to workout with Jalen Hurts, and two first-round picks in April’s draft.

With a retool on the horizon, we’re handing out one final grade for Philadelphia’s dynamic offense in 2022.

Quarterback -- A

Hurts improved greatly in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl, while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star led Philadelphia to a 14-1 record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

In two appearances with Jalen Hurts injured, Minshew completed 44-of-76 passes for 663 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Running Back -- B

Sanders had his best season as a pro, earning a Pro Bowl selection after logging career highs with 1,269 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just two fumbles.

Second-year running back Kenneth Gainwell carried the football 53 times for 240 yards (4.5 avg) and 4 touchdowns.

Boston Scott had similar numbers with 54 carries for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tight End -- B

Goedert was on an All-Pro pace before a Week 10 shoulder injury cost the talented tight end five games.

He still finished with 55 catches for 702 yards (12.8 avg) and 11 touchdowns on the season.

Stoll and Calcaterra combined for 16 catches and 204 yards.

Wide Receiver -- A



A talented group led by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles duo established themselves as a top-5 1-2 punch after a historic first season together.

Smith set the franchise record for receptions in a single season (95), while Brown reset the single-season mark for yards with 1,496. Brown and Smith also became the first WR duo in franchise history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards each. Quez Watkins “took a step back” this season, while Zach Pascal was effective in his role as the team’s physical run blocker.

Offensive Line -- A+

The best unit in the business, the Eagles’ offensive lines have set the standard for four of the past five years outside of the 2020 season which was plagued by injuries.

Jason Kelce earned his fifth All-Pro selection in 2022 but will turn 36 in November and has contemplated retirement for the past few seasons.

Lane Johnson was an All-Pro and arguably the NFL’s top right tackle, while Landon Dickerson firmly established himself as one of the league’s top left guards.

Jordan Mailata improves daily at left tackle and Cam Jurgens is awaiting at right guard if Isaac Seumalo lands a lucrative free-agent deal.

