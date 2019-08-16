Eagles report card: Another week, another quarterback lost to injury

The common theme from the Eagles' second preseason game was a better all-around showing than a week earlier.

After earning mostly "needs improvement" grades in the opener, the Eagles' depth shined in a 24-10 preseason win over the Jaguars - including a surprise performance under center.

Quarterbacks

Clayton Thorson: 16/26, 175 YDS, TD, INT

What a difference a week makes. Thorson looked far more comfortable in his second game as a pro, connecting on easy throws, threading the needle on a few others and generally being more aggressive with the football. The rookie signal caller led touchdown drives of 90 and 87 yards, and don't mind the interception, either, as it was the result of a dropped pass.

Grade: B+

Running backs

Miles Sanders: 5 ATT, 31 YDS

Sanders had gains of 12 and 16 yards, showing off his vision and burst, but the rookie's most impressive play might've been his blitz pickup on Thorson's touchdown pass. He made a case to be the Eagles' primary ball carrier. Byron Scott and Donnell Pumphrey combined to rush 12 times for 72 yards with a score in garbage time.

Grade: A-

Wide receivers and tight ends

Greg Ward: 2 REC, 42 YDS, TD

Lot of involvement from a lot of receivers battling for roster spots. Ward's adjustment to a desperation fourth-down pass was good, and the run after to finish a 38-yard score was even better. Charles Johnson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Carlton Agudosi all had at least two catches as well. At tight end, Will Tye made three grabs for 34 yards.

Grade: B

Offensive line

Decent performance marred by penalties and a missed assignment that resulted in a concussion for quarterback Cody Kessler. Stefen Wisniewski was responsible for a couple of low snaps, too. Overall though, Eagles backs averaged 4.4 yards per carry, while Jaguars defenders only managed to record four hits on the quarterback.

Grade: B-

Defensive line

Daeshon Hall: 2 TKL, TFL, 2.0 SK, FF

The Jaguars had no answer for Hall, who was in the backfield seemingly every play. When Josh Sweat moved over to the side Hall was having success, it mostly resulted in a lot of Mamulas. Shareef Miller also registered a sack and two tackles for loss, and starters Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry were getting pressure off the edges in limited work.

Grade: A-

Linebackers

Alex Singleton: 6 TKL, TFL

Zach Brown didn't play much, but showed some great instinct to blow up a run in the background - he just needed to make the tackle. Undrafted rookie T.J. Edwards also looked smooth playing downhill, with two tackles including a tackle for loss. Not too much super noteworthy, but no real glaring mistakes, either.

Grade: B

Defensive backs

Malcolm Jenkins: 2 TKL, TFL

Jenkins came out like a man possessed, flying around the line of scrimmage for two series and shutting down the Jaguars' running game. Much better effort from the Eagles' secondary depth, specifically cornerbacks Josh Hawkins and Jeremiah McKinnon. Jags quarterbacks completed just 55.3 percent of their passes for 5.6 yards per attempt, no touchdowns.

Grade: B+

Special teams

Jake Elliott: 1/1 FG, 3/3 XP

It's not what Byron Scott did in the return game, which is not much – it's what he didn't do. Scott had an opportunity to fair catch a Jaguars punt around the 12-yard line, but decided to let the ball drop instead. Starting field position would've been bad regardless, but the bounce and subsequent roll wound up pinning the Eagles at their own 5, which is obviously worse.

Grade: B

Coaching

Not sure why a veteran defender like Jenkins needs multiple series in a preseason game where none of the offensive starters played at all. Nobody important got hurt though, which is all that matters here.

Grade: N/A

