Can Eagles remain undefeated? A look at the remaining schedule and who could trip them up

PHILADELPHIA − It seems almost preposterous that the Eagles could win all 17 of their regular season games.

But the Eagles have won their first six games after beating the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday night, and they schedule gets easier over the next three games. Still, there are 11 games remaining, and anything can happen.

"I never been (6-0), so it feels amazing," cornerback Darius Slay said. "Feels good, man, going into the bye week."

In fact, nobody on the Eagles has been undefeated this late in the season during their NFL careers. That's because the Eagles have only had two other 6-0 starts in their history. The 1981 Eagles started 6-0, then lost their next game. The 2004 Eagles started 7-0 before losing their next game.

CHANNELING MJ: How Jalen Hurts’ Michael Jordan moment and Eagles’ toughness took away Cowboys’ will

FAST START:Jalen Hurts, Eagles' defense were burying Cowboys, then things got interesting

In NFL history, only two teams have had undefeated regular seasons, but neither the 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0) or 2007 New England Patriots (16-0) played a 17-game season. The Dolphins ended up winning the Super Bowl.

Incredibly, the Eagles are only four NFC teams that currently have a winning record. The Eagles have already beaten two of those three other teams in the Cowboys (4-2) and Minnesota Vikings (5-1). The Eagles have yet to play the Giants (5-1).

"What's exciting about being 6-0 and not having played a complete game yet in my opinion − and the players will tell you the same − is that there is only room to get better, right?" Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "That's our goal."

So let's take a look at the rest of the schedule and see when, or if, the Eagles will lose:

Oct. 30, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

The Eagles will be well rested when they face the Steelers. The Steelers had turned the quarterback duties over to rookie Kenny Pickett before Pickett suffered a concussion Sunday. It's unclear if Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky will play against the Eagles. Trubisky replaced Pickett on Sunday and led the Steelers to a 20-18 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Story continues

It's unknown as to whether pass rusher T.J. Watt, out with a pectoral muscle injury, will be back for this game. It won't matter.

Eagles' record: 7-0.

Nov. 3, at Houston Texans (1-3-1)

On paper, this should be an easy win. But Thursday night games are cruel and unforgiving, especially when there's travel involved. The Eagles do catch a break in that they're only one game removed from their bye. So this game will probably be closer than it should be, but the Eagles will prevail.

Eagles' record: 8-0.

Nov. 14, vs. Washington Commanders (2-4)

This Monday night matchup most likely won't end up being the long-awaited Philly return for Carson Wentz, who was diagnosed with a broken ring finger Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. But it's possible that the Commanders could be better without him as Taylor Heinicke will take over. The Commanders still won't be good enough.

Eagles record: 9-0

Looks like Wentz won't be getting that special Philly welcome at the Linc on Nov. 14. https://t.co/AWgb95JUe0 — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) October 17, 2022

Nov. 20, at Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

This game will have plenty of sentimental value as Sirianni spent three years as head coach Frank Reich's offensive coordinator before taking the Eagles' job in Jan. 2021. Reich was also the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016-17, including the Super Bowl season. But the only offensive players left from those years are linemen Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo and Jason Kelce.

This could be the game where the Eagles' special teams costs them an undefeated season.

Eagles record: 9-1.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Nov. 27, vs. Green Bay Packers (3-3)

Don't be fooled by the Packers' slow start for this Sunday night matchup. Aaron Rodgers has been around long enough to know how to turn it around when it matters most. It's safe to assume that the Packers will add a receiver before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

But the Eagles will find a way to win.

Eagles' record: 10-1

Dec. 4, vs. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

This game will mean a lot for A.J. Brown after the Titans traded him to the Eagles last April. The Titans wouldn't pay him, so Brown will have a big game against his former team, just to make sure they know what they let get away.

Eagles record: 11-1

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rushes in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Dec. 11, at New York Giants (5-1)

By then, we'll know if the Giants are for real. But if running back Saquon Barkley is healthy and Daniel Jones is still playing well, the Giants could pose some problems for the Eagles. There's also a good chance that if the Eagles are still undefeated that this gets flexed to a night game.

Either way, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had one of his worst games at the Meadowlands last season, with 3 INTs and a sprained ankle. He'll make amends.

Eagles record: 12-1

Dec. 18, at Chicago Bears (2-4)

This is the second game of a three-game road trip for the Eagles. But the Bears don't have the talent or the quarterback to match up with the Eagles.

Eagles' record: 13-1

Dec. 24, at Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

Some will point out that the Eagles have yet to beat the Cowboys without Dak Prescott over the last three seasons. The only wins since 2019 have come against Ben DiNucci and then Cooper Rush on Sunday night. The Eagles will no doubt want to make a statement, and they will.

Eagles record: 14-1.

Jan. 1, vs. New Orleans Saints (2-4)

Jan. 1, Lincoln Financial Field

By this point, the Eagles will have clinched the top seed and home-field through the NFC playoffs. But they won't rest their starters for the entire game since they'll get a week off as the top seed. The Eagles also have an incentive to win. That's because the Eagles will receive the Saints' first-round draft pick in 2023. As of now, that pick would be No. 6.

Record: Eagles 15-1

Jan. 8, vs. New York Giants (5-1)

There isn't much for the Eagles to play for here. So the Eagles will rest their starters, even though the Giants might need this game for playoff seeding. Consider it a favor after the Eagles cost the Giants a playoff spot in 2020 when they tanked the fourth quarter of the season finale against Washington.

Record: Eagles 15-2.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Can Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, and who might beat them?