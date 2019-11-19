Eagles remain high on Nelson Agholor despite his struggles

Nelson Agholor has played the most snaps of any Eagles’ receiver this season. Yet, he has four games with two or fewer catches, including one with none. He has six games with 24 or fewer yards. He has one 100-yard game. He has not scored a touchdown in the past seven games.

Despite the mounting evidence that Agholor has taken a step back this season, the Eagles remain high on him.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh disputed the notion that Agholor has regressed in his fifth season.

“I would say that’s probably not fair,” Groh said Tuesday, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. “I would say that over the last two years he’s had to wear a lot of different hats in our offense due to the attrition at the position. One of his strengths is his mental flexibility and his ability to learn. He knows the entire system as well as anybody, so he’s able to handle a lot from that standpoint, but the flip side of that coin is then he gets moved around.”

In 2017, Agholor played exclusively in the slot. The Eagles traded for Golden Tate during the 2018 season to play the slot, which forced Agholor to move. This year, injuries to other receivers have had Agholor playing wherever they need him.

“In 2017, he was really able to just stay in one spot,” Groh said. “Each and every week, we were healthy the entire year and we had the same three, four guys rotating and performing the same jobs. His job description has changed over the last couple of years due to necessity. I understand the question but, to me, he’s still the same player.”

Agholor has 36 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games, while playing 88.6 percent of the snaps.