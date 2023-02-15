Eagles reload in the trenches with dynamic talent in Todd McShay’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The Eagles came up short in Super Bowl LVII, falling to the Chiefs, 38-35 after blowing a 10-point lead and allowing 24 points in the second half.

With the season now complete and all eyes turning towards the offseason, Philadelphia will now focus on 18 pending free agents, a contract extension for All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and adding more talent via the NFL draft.

In Todd McShay’s latest mock from ESPN, the Eagles reload in the trenches.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

The Clemson defensive tackle has been mocked to the Eagles for weeks now with four players along the defensive line set for free agency.

The loaded Eagles went to the Super Bowl for good reason, and GM Howie Roseman’s focus on building out from the trenches proved valuable. But now, they could lose three of their top four defensive linemen in terms of snap counts to free agency, including Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox up the middle. Roseman drafted Jordan Davis in Round 1 last April, and bringing in Bresee to pair with him could shore up an important unit for the team. Bresee has fantastic upper-body strength to slow down opponent run games and work through blockers as an interior pass-rusher.

An Oklahoma Sooner like Lane Johnson, Harrison would provide elite depth to the Eagles’ deepest position.

It has been a while since the Eagles were first on the clock at No. 10, when they took a defensive tackle (Bryan Bresee). Now Philadelphia pivots to the other side of the ball but stays in the trenches. The Eagles have Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata under contract for three more years, but Harrison could provide depth and perhaps help out on the interior, where the team might lose a couple starters this offseason. He walls off defenders and has allowed just two sacks over three seasons. And perhaps more importantly for Philly’s offense, he has blown just seven run blocks over that time.

