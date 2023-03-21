Eagles reload in the trenches in Mel Kiper’s post free agency mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching, and with the Top 30 visits underway, all 32 teams are doing their due diligence on potential prospects.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We tracked Philadelphai’s picks via Tankathon, and after New Orleans went 7-10, Philadelphia locked down a top-ten selection.

ESPN’s legendary draft guru, Mel Kiper, Just released his third mock draft of 2023, and he has the Eagles reloading in the trenches with their two first-round picks.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

A star at Northwestern, Skoronski would chart a similar path to that of Cam Jurgens in 2022, and he’d likely see time at guard and tackle while developing under Jeff Stoutland.

Center Jason Kelce will be back, but the Eagles just lost right guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency. Could they take the prospect some teams consider the best guard in the class? Skoronski excelled at left tackle for the Wildcats, but his arms are slightly shorter than average for tackles (32 1/4 inches), and so he could instead move inside. Philadelphia drafted interior lineman Cam Jurgens in Round 2 last year, so he’s the favorite to replace Seumalo, but taking Skoronski would ensure versatility and a competition. The Eagles haven’t shied away in previous years from trying to stack strength on strength in the draft. I also thought about defensive line here, as Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern) or Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) could fit next to 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis. Fletcher Cox is back for one year, but Javon Hargrave left for a huge deal in San Francisco, so Philadelphia could address the position with its choice at No. 30 overall.

30. Philadelphia Eagles Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

The Eagles lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to the 49ers, and Kancey would complement Jordan Davis with his versatility and strength inside.

I still see Kancey as the ideal choice here, slotting in next to 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis for years to come and solidifying the Philadelphia defensive line. General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who have two first-rounders thanks to a deal with with New Orleans last year, believe in investing heavily in the defensive line, so this is a pick to continue the trend. Kancey had an elite workout at the combine, though he’s not going to be perfect for every team. At 6-foot-1, 281 pounds, he needs to go to a team that plays a 4-3 and allows him to penetrate past interior linemen and create chaos at the snap. Keep an eye on safety for this pick, as C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps are both gone.

