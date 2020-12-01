Eagles releasing Philly-native safety Will Parks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are releasing Philly native safety Will Parks, ending a short-lived stay, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Parks, 26, played in just six games for his hometown team.

On Tuesday afternoon, Parks confirmed the news, which was broken earlier by NFL Network.

Philly it’s been real. Thanks for opportunity. I did everything I could. Love. ✌🏾 — William (@PhillyWill11) December 1, 2020

The Eagles had big plans for Parks this season but he never got much playing time. Parks suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that kept him out for the first five weeks of the season and since his return, he played sparingly.

Before the trade deadline, the Eagles were willing to trade Parks, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia, but no deal ever came about. At the time, Parks was relieved to still be on the team.

“It was like a sigh of relief, but at the same time I wasn't really too worried about it, so you know it was just like another day at the office,” Parks said in November. “But I'm a Philadelphia Eagle, I'm here in my hometown playing football and stuff like that, so that's all I can ask for. So I'm just ready to go out there and make plays.”

Parks played just 10 defensive snaps on Monday against the Seahawks and played a total of 114 (15%) all season. The Eagles signed Parks because they loved his versatility. He could play safety, nickel, corner, linebacker, but the Eagles never really seemed to find a fit for him.

This season, Parks was with the Eagles on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. He’ll now hit the NFL’s waiver wire.

Without Parks, there might now be some more snaps for rookie fourth-round pick K’Von Wallace, who hasn’t played much all season. After playing 40 defensive snaps against the 49ers and Steelers in Weeks 4-5, Wallace has played just six snaps since the Baltimore game on Oct. 18.

