Eagles release WR Travis Fulgham off of the practice squad

Around this time one year ago, Travis Fulgham was the talk of the NFL world, after logging 435 receiving yards against the Steelers, Ravens, Giants, Cowboys, and Giants. That five-game stretch of receiving yards was the most by any Eagles wide receiver since Jeremy Maclin had 456 in Weeks 8 through 12 of the 2014 season.

One year later, Fulgham has again been released, this time off of the Eagles practice squad.

Fulgham finished as the Eagles’ leading wide receiver in 2020, with 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

Now he’s a free agent after being the odd man out of this summer’s receiving battle in training camp.

