Eagles release WR Deon Cain from practice squad after signing CB Javelin Guidry

Practice squad: Eagles have signed CB Javelin Guidry and released WR Deon Cain. pic.twitter.com/XnYpAE1utc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2022

The Eagles announced another roster move on Monday, releasing wide receiver Deon Cain from the practice squad after signing cornerback Javelin Guidry.

Cain had eight catches on 18 targets with 106 receiving yards during three preseason performances and looked like an under-the-radar candidate for the roster.

List

National reactions: Eagles move to 7-0 after 35-13 win over Steelers

List

Studs and duds from Eagles 35-13 win over the Steelers

List

Instant analysis of Eagles 35-13 win over the Steelers in Week 8

Related

Nick Sirianni confirms DT Jordan Davis will likely miss Thursday night matchup vs. Texans Eagles signing CB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets a random drug test after 3 TD performance vs. Steelers Jalen Hurts has high praise for Steelers playmaker Minkah Fitzpatrick

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire