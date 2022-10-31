Eagles release WR Deon Cain from practice squad after signing CB Javelin Guidry
Practice squad: Eagles have signed CB Javelin Guidry and released WR Deon Cain. pic.twitter.com/XnYpAE1utc
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2022
The Eagles announced another roster move on Monday, releasing wide receiver Deon Cain from the practice squad after signing cornerback Javelin Guidry.
Cain had eight catches on 18 targets with 106 receiving yards during three preseason performances and looked like an under-the-radar candidate for the roster.
