Eagles release WR Auden Tate from the practice squad
Eagles have released WR Auden Tate from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/1rXAoNbI6J
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2022
The Eagles are making roster moves, and just hours after suffering their first loss of the season on Monday Night Football, the team released wide receiver Auden Tate from the practice squad.
Formerly with the Bengals, Tate was released by the Falcons ahead of roster cuts. After signing with Atlanta in March, the 25-year-old had one reception for seven yards in the preseason.
Tate had his best season in 2019 with Cincinnati, logging 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown.
Tate has 61 career receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns.
