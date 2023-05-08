Eagles release veteran defensive back Andre Chachere

Eagles release d-back who played in 23 games last two years originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Monday released veteran defensive back Andre Chachere, who played in 23 games over the last two years.

Chachere first came to Philly just before the 2021 regular season, when the Eagles claimed him on waivers after he was released by the Colts. He was on and off the roster and the practice squad several times over the last two seasons but played 118 defensive snaps and 322 on special teams in 16 games in 2021 and 10 defensive snaps and 141 on special teams last year.

In 2021, he was on the active roster all year and started the meaningless season-ending game against the Cowboys. Last year, he had three separate stints on the practice squad and two on the active roster.

Chachere, 27, began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Texans in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Lions, Cards twice, Panthers and Colts.

Over the past six years, he’s been released 14 times by five different teams. This is the fifth time he’s been released by the Eagles.

“Any opportunity I get, I’m very thankful,” Chachere said in November. “Every time I’ve been let go and picked up, I’m always thankful, whether it’s just a workout, practice squad, finally making a roster, whatever it is, I’m just thankful for the opportunity, and I’ll never take it for granted.”

With the Eagles drafting safety Sydney Brown in the third round and corner Kelee Ringo in the fourth round and also signing veterans Greedy Williams and Terrell Edmunds, there just wasn’t roster space for Chachere.

Including Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace, Josiah Scott, Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich, Eli Ricks, Tristin McCollum and Mekhi Garner, the Eagles now have 15 defensive backs under contract.

“It’s definitely one day at a time,” Chachere said in November about his career as a journeyman. “You never know what’s going on upstairs, and you just try to control what you can control, and all I can control is how I prepare, make sure I my best foot forward every day and try to leave good impressions on everybody, and whatever happens after that happens, and I know whatever I did, I’ll be happy with it.”

With Chachere’s release, the Eagles currently have 86 players on the 90-man roster, so four available spots.

