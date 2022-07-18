Eagles release veteran CB Craig James ahead of training camp

Eagles release veteran cornerback with training camp on horizon originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Monday afternoon released veteran cornerback Craig James.

After the release of James, the Eagles have 90 players on their 90-man roster. But defensive end Matt Leo (from the International Player Pathway Program) still has an international exemption, so the Eagles have one space available. They had 91 players before this roster move.

James, 26, joined the Eagles back in 2019 and has played in 18 games with 1 start with the Birds since then. He spent the 2018 season with the Vikings after going undrafted out of Southern Illinois.

With the Eagles scheduled to report for training camp on July 26, James will have about a week to find a new team and a new camp to attend.

James last season didn’t get into a game with the Eagles but was a solid special teams contributor during the 2019 and part of the 2020 seasons. But he was part of a crowded cornerback room in Philadelphia. He was on their practice squad in 2021.

James’s biggest moment with the Eagles came in 2019, when he broke up an Aaron Rodgers pass that was intercepted by Nigel Bradham in a huge road win in Green Bay.

Even after the release of James, the Eagles still have 19 defensive backs on the roster. Twelve of those players are cornerbacks: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Blackwell, Tay Gowan, Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich, Mac McCain III, Jimmy Moreland, Josiah Scott and Kary Vincent Jr.

The Eagles will report to training camp on July 26 and will begin practicing the next day. Their 90-man roster must be down to 85 by Aug. 16, 80 by Aug. 23 and 53 by Aug. 30.

