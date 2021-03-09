Eagles release Treyvon Hester and Blake Countess who rejoined team late last year

Eagles release two veterans who rejoined team late last year originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles released safety Blake Countess and and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester on Tuesday.

Countess, originally an Eagles’ 6th-round pick in 2016, played in two games late last year in his third stint with the team. He spent his first three seasons with the Rams and 2019 with the Jets.

Countess rejoined the Eagles on the practice squad on Dec. 16 and was a game-day elevation for games against the Cards and Washington. He played 21 snaps on special teams and six on defense, the first time he got on the field for a regular-season game in an Eagles uniform. Countess has played in 45 career games.

Hester was in his second stint with the Eagles. He rejoined the team on Nov. 9 after beginning the season with the Packers but was never active. The Eagles signed him to a futures contract after the season ended.

Hester, originally a 7th-round pick of the Raiders in 2017, played in 14 games with the Eagles in 2018.

It was Hester that deflected Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s last-second game-winning field goal attempt during the 2018 wild-card game at Soldier Field that sent the Eagles to New Orleans for the conference semifinals.

Hester has played in 41 games in his career for the Raiders, Eagles and Washington.

Countess was due $990,000 in salary in 2021 and Hester $920,000. There is no dead money for either release since there weren’t bonuses as part of their original contracts.

