Eagles release Travis Fulgham in flurry of practice squad moves

Eagles release Fulgham in flurry of practice squad moves

The Eagles’ leading receiver from the 2020 season is now completely gone.

Travis Fulgham, who had spent the first five weeks of the 2021 season on the Eagles’ practice squad, was released on Monday.

Fulgham, 26, came out of nowhere last year to have a magical five-game stretch in October and November. In Weeks 4-8 last year, Fulgham caught 29 passes for 435 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was the third-leading receiver in the NFL during that span.

The Eagles thought they really found something in the former Lions’ sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion. But that success turned out to be a fluke, at least with the Eagles.

After that great stretch, Fulgham came back to earth and then didn’t impress very much in training camp this summer, failing to make the 53-man roster. But at least he stuck around on the practice squad initially.

But now he’s completely gone, ending one of the more bizarre Eagles careers in recent memory.

October 11, 2020: Travis Fulgham catches 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.



October 11, 2021: Travis Fulgham is released from the Eagles practice squad. — Tucker Bagley 🧢 (@TBagleySports) October 11, 2021

In all, the Eagles made four practice squad transactions on Monday:

Signed: LB Christian Elliss, TE Noah Togiai

Released: WR Travis Fulgham, TE Nick Eubanks

Both Elliss and Togiai have been with the Eagles before. You might remember Togiai, who was a priority undrafted free agent signing out of Oregon State last year. The Eagles really liked Togiai, but they waived him at final cuts with the hope to get him to their practice squad. Instead, he was claimed by the Colts and spent his rookie season with Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis.

As a rookie, Togiai played in four games. He had 72 snaps on offense and seven on special teams. This August, Togiai was waived/injured and was subsequently released off IR in early September.

Elliss was just released from the practice squad last Wednesday and is already back.

