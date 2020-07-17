Eagles release tight end Alex Ellis who played in 3 games last year

The Eagles on Friday afternoon released tight end Alex Ellis, who played in three games in two separate stints with the team last year.

Ellis played 62 special teams snaps and six snaps on offense last year. He had no receptions.

The Eagles needed the roster spot to make room for offensive lineman Jason Peters, who they re-signed earlier this week.

Ellis initially joined the Eagles on Aug. 4, on the same day the team signed Jonathan Cyprien. He was waived on Aug. 31 with final cuts and signed to the practice squad the next day.

On Sept. 6, he was promoted to the 53-man roster and played in the opener against the Redskins. He was released the next day and re-signed to the practice squad before re-signing to the active roster a week later.

He played against the Lions and Packers but was waived/injured. On Dec. 16 he returned to the practice squad for the duration of the season. After the season ended, he was among the eight players the Eagles signed to futures deals.

Ellis, 27, played collegiately at Tennessee. He has three career receptions, all from Blake Bortles in Jacksonville in 2016.

With Ellis no longer on the roster, the Eagles currently have four tight ends on the roster - Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Josh Perkins along with rookie Noah Togiai, an undrafted free agent from Oregon State.

