Eagles to release three offensive linemen ahead of 53-man roster deadline

The Eagles appear set to roll with Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Jack Driscoll and potentially Josh Sills.

#Eagles are releasing several veteran offensive linemen who could have value for other teams on the waiver wire: Dennis Kelly, Brett Toth, and Josh Andrews, per NFL sources. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 26, 2023

After parting ways with Tyrese Robinson, Jeff McLane is reporting that the Philadelphia has released Dennis Kelly, and Josh Andrews, while waiving Brett Toth.

Dennis Kelly

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackles Lane Johnson (65) and Dennis Kelly (72) talk during the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.

The veteran Kelly filled in as a swing tackle for the Colts in 2022, starting three of the 16 games he played, logging 240 snaps (192 left tackle, 48 right tackle).

A versatile performer, Kelly has 54 career starts, including 15 starts during a three-year stint with Philadelphia from 2012-2015.

Brett Toth

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Toth missed the entire 2022 season on the PUP list with a knee injury suffered late in the 2021 regular-season finale.

The former Army right tackle entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, having appeared in 17 NFL games with one start.

He also has spent time with the Cardinals.

Josh Andrews

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A ten-year veteran of the NFL, Andrews spent his first four seasons with the Eagles and faced his former team last year as a member of the Saints.

Andrews has also spent time with the Vikings, Colts, and Falcons.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire