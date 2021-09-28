Eagles release TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the Eagles needing to make several roster moves, the team has announced that they’re releasing Richard Rodgers from the practice squad.

The veteran tight end was waived at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad while Zach Ertz was on the COVID-19 list.

List

Instant analysis from Eagles 41-21 loss to the Cowboys in Week 3

Related

Eagles made history with the inept rushing attack in Monday night loss to the Cowboys

Jalen Hurts talks to GQ about being a black QB in Philadelphia and carrying the torch

Recommended Stories