Eagles release TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Roster Moves: Eagles have released TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad and placed G Isaac Seumalo and S K’Von Wallace on Reserve/Injured.
The team has also started the 21-day practice period for T/G Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott. pic.twitter.com/7OucrNMywI
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2021
With the Eagles needing to make several roster moves, the team has announced that they’re releasing Richard Rodgers from the practice squad.
The veteran tight end was waived at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad while Zach Ertz was on the COVID-19 list.
List
Instant analysis from Eagles 41-21 loss to the Cowboys in Week 3
Related
Eagles made history with the inept rushing attack in Monday night loss to the Cowboys
Jalen Hurts talks to GQ about being a black QB in Philadelphia and carrying the torch