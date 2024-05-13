Eagles release TE Noah Togiai

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the release of tight end Noah Togiai after signing cornerback Shon Stephens to a deal.

Originally signed as a rookie free agent by the Eagles in 2020, Togiai saw his most playing time with the Indianapolis Colts in his rookie campaign when he suited up in four games (72 snaps on offense).

He’s played in four games over the past three seasons with the Eagles, most recently getting snaps on offense and special teams in the win over Buffalo last year.

During his time at Oregon State, Togiai finished with 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns in 44 games over five seasons.

