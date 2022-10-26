Eagles release DE Tarron Jackson after trading for Robert Quinn

Eagles have released DE Tarron Jackson. pic.twitter.com/q76Ew6LYZK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2022

The NFL is a results-based business, and with Robert Quinn coming over via trade, the Eagles are releasing former Coastal Carolina pass rusher Tarron Jackson.

Philadelphia now has Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat, with the idea of always having a fresh pass disruptor coming off the edge.

Jackson has played 27 total snaps this season, is among the lowest-graded pass rushers on the roster, and will now be subject to waivers.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire