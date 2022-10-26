Eagles release DE Tarron Jackson after trading for Robert Quinn
Eagles have released DE Tarron Jackson. pic.twitter.com/q76Ew6LYZK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2022
The NFL is a results-based business, and with Robert Quinn coming over via trade, the Eagles are releasing former Coastal Carolina pass rusher Tarron Jackson.
Philadelphia now has Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat, with the idea of always having a fresh pass disruptor coming off the edge.
Jackson has played 27 total snaps this season, is among the lowest-graded pass rushers on the roster, and will now be subject to waivers.
List
Eagles-Steelers injury report: Brandon Graham DNP, Lane Johnson in concussion protocol
List
Instant analysis of Eagles trading a 4th round pick to Bears for DE Robert Quinn
List
5 running backs the Eagles could target at the NFL trade deadline
Related
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts weighs in on the Phillies-Astros World Series
Eagles to acquire DE Robert Quinn from the Bears for a 4th round pick
Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson
Announcers set for Eagles vs. Steelers Week 8 matchup