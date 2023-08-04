Eagles release statement ahead of Josh Sills returning to the 90-man roster

The decision was ultimately up to owner Jeffrey Lurie, but the Eagles will add more depth to the roster after the NFL removed Josh Sills from the commissioner’s exempt list.

The NFL has notified the #Eagles that Josh Sills has been removed from the commissioner's exempt list and is eligible to join the club. His status will be included in tomorrow's league's personnel notice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 4, 2023

The team released a statement on the matter, acknowledging that Sills will indeed return to the 90-man roster in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire