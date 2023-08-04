Eagles release statement ahead of Josh Sills returning to the 90-man roster

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The decision was ultimately up to owner Jeffrey Lurie, but the Eagles will add more depth to the roster after the NFL removed Josh Sills from the commissioner’s exempt list.

The team released a statement on the matter, acknowledging that Sills will indeed return to the 90-man roster in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire