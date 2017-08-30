Eagles release Ron Brooks

The Eagles’ acquisition of Ronald Darby in a trade with the Bills may have helped another former Buffalo cornerback reach the end of his time in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have released Ron Brooks. Brooks signed with the Eagles as a free agent last year after spending the first four years of his career with the Bills.

Brooks, who was a fourth-round pick in 2012, played six games and made five starts with the Eagles last season before hitting injured reserve with a torn quad. He had 14 tackles and a pass defense in those appearances.

With Brooks out of the picture, the Eagles will likely roll with Darby, Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson as their top three corners.

The Eagles also waived cornerback Mitchell White. Linebackers Carlos Fields and Christian Tago have been signed to fill out the roster.