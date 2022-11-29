Eagles release RB Kennedy Brooks and OT Roderick Johnson from the practice squad

Practice Squad: Eagles have released RB Kennedy Brooks and T Roderick Johnson. pic.twitter.com/Ddl9x8zkvN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 29, 2022

The Eagles announced two moves on Tuesday, releasing running back Kennedy Brooks and offensive tackle, Roderick Johnson. Philadelphia now has 14 players on the squad, with two likely moves set to come.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

CB Javelin Guidry

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

OG Tyrese Robinson

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)

Philadelphia could look to add two defensive backs or safeties to the practice squad with C.J. Gardner-Johnson dealing with a lacerated kidney.

Kennedy Brooks

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma Sooners history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Roderick Johnson

Johnson was signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

