Eagles release Orlando Scandrick

The Eagles won’t have Orlando Scandrick as part of their cornerback group to open the regular season.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles released Scandrick as they trim their roster down to 53 players by Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Those reports indicate that Scandrick could return to the team after the opener. As a vested veteran, Scandrick’s entire salary for the 2019 season would be guaranteed if he’s on the roster to start the regular season. He could sign with another team before the Eagles would revisit bringing the veteran back on board, however.

Scandrick signed with the Eagles just before the start of training camp. He spent last season with the Chiefs and played for the Cowboys from 2008 to 2017.