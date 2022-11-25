Eagles release OL Tyrese Robinson from the practice squad
Practice squad: Eagles have released G Tyrese Robinson. pic.twitter.com/ZOwPCTStHC
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2022
The Eagles announced another roster move on Friday, releasing offensive guard Tyrese Robinson from the 16-man practice squad.
Robinson, 23, went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2022 after starting 38 games at guard and tackle.
