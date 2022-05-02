Eagles release OL Nate Herbig

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
In a shocking move, the Philadelphia Eagles are now releasing guard/center Nate Herbig, allowing the once restricted free agent to sign with the team of his choosing.

Back in March, Philadelphia placed a right of first refusal tender on Herbig giving the organization the right to match any offer given by another team.

It’s unknown if Herbig had any discussions with other teams, and he’ll return as a reserve competing for a starting spot with Brandon Brooks retiring.

Herbig was due to make $2.433 million next season after starting 17 total games for the Eagles over the past two seasons due to injury.

Philadelphia also has Isaac Seumalo returning from a 2021 foot injury, and the organization has several options at either guard spot heading into the NFL draft.

