Everyone has expected the Eagles to release defensive tackle Malik Jackson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for some time, but the moves did not become official until Wednesday.

The Eagles announced the cuts after the new league year began at 4 p.m. ET. Waiting until that point allows the Eagles to designate both players as post-June 1 cuts.

That will free up $4 million in cap space, but the Eagles will still carry more than $9 million in dead money.

Jackson signed with the Eagles in 2019 and missed all but one game of that season with a foot injury. He returned to record 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season.

Jeffery dealt with a foot injury the last two seasons and only played in seven games last year. He caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown during Philly’s disappointing 2020 campaign.

Eagles release Malik Jackson, Alshon Jeffery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk