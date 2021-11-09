Eagles release Mac McCain, opening up spot on 53-man roster

Eagles release young CB, opening spot on 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon that leave them with one open spot on their 53-man roster.

Cornerback Mac McCain, who was claimed from the Broncos earlier this season, was released. The Eagles have not yet filled his spot on the roster.

That 53rd spot could end up going to Jordan Howard, who is still technically on the practice squad. The Eagles have used standard elevations on Howard the last two weeks against the Lions and Chargers, but teams are limited to two standard elevations per player per season.

So if the Eagles want Howard to play against the the Broncos this weekend — and they do — then they will need to add him to the active roster.

“Is he playing good football? Absolutely,” head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week. “Are we happy he's on the roster? Absolutely. We're getting a spark offensively from [RB] Jordan Howard. And so, he's done a great job of carrying the football and being aggressive with the football, and offensive line has done a good job opening up holes for him.

“So, yeah, we look forward to continuing that with him, especially for this game against Denver.”

The Eagles protected three practice squad players on Tuesday and Howard wasn’t one of them. He could be on the active roster soon.

Howard the last two weeks has carried the ball 29 times for 128 yards (4.4) with three touchdowns. Without Miles Sanders, Howard has really been a big part of the Eagles’ offense.

Sanders is on IR, which means he will miss at least one more game. Once he comes back, the Eagles will have to figure out what the running back rotation looks like.

In addition to releasing McCain, the Eagles also made a few other roster moves:

Story continues

• CB Craig James has been re-signed to the practice squad. James was released from the practice squad on Nov. 4

• The Eagles protect three practice squad players: OT Le’Raven Clark, WR John Hightower, DB Jared Mayden.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube