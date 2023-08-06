Eagles release linebacker Davion Taylor

The Davion Taylor era is likely over in Philadelphia, as the Eagles have released the 2020 third-round pick in a move that could signal the end.

With Taylor being released so early in training camp, it’s unlikely that he’ll be a candidate for the 16-man practice squad.

Taylor spent the entire 2022 NFL season on the Eagles practice squad after seeing time at the WILL linebacker spot in 2020 and 2021.

Drafted out of Colorado as a raw linebacker who excelled as an athlete, Taylor entered 2023 looking to make the 53-man roster, and potentially earn snaps.

Philadelphia currently has Nakobe Dean at one linebacker spot, along with Nicholas Morrow, Shaun Bradley, and Christian Elliss competing for playing time.

