Eagles release lengthy injury report to start Dolphins week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Reed Blankenship, Lane Johnson, Bradley Roby and DeVonta Smith were all listed as not practicing on this week’s initial Eagles injury report.

The Eagles held a walkthrough Wednesday, and the statuses are an estimation of how a player would have been listed had the Eagles held a full practice.

That means in theory someone could participate in a walkthrough on a limited basis and be listed as “did not practice” because if the Eagles had held a full practice he wouldn’t have participated at all.

Blankenship injured his ribs in the loss to the Jets, Johnson left the game early with an ankle injury and suffered a shoulder injury in the game. Smith’s injury was not previously known.

The good news is that Darius Slay and Jalen Carter, who both missed the Jets game, are both listed as limited for Wednesday, Slay with a knee and Carter with an ankle. Dallas Goedert (groin) and Milton Williams (ankle) are also listed as limited.

Those who are listed as limited early in the week generally – but certainly not always – are back on game day.

Sydney Brown, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, was a full participant, as were Eli Ricks (knee) and Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps).

Because of injuries, the Eagles have used 31 different starters so far this year, 17 of them on defense and eight of them in the secondary. The only defensive players to start all six games so far are Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis and Haason Reddick.

On offense, A.J. Brown, Smith, Goedert, Hurts, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce and Johnson have started all six games.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube