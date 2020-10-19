Eagles release lengthy injury report a few days from Thursday Night Football vs. Giants

Eagles release lengthy injury report a few days before Thursday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be playing a football game in three days.

At least some of them will be.

As the Eagles began their short week of preparation before hosting the Giants on Thursday Night Football, they released an injury report with 11 players on it. Because the Eagles didn’t have a full practice on Monday, the injury report is an estimation based on if they did.

Did not practice: Zach Ertz (ankle), Malik Jackson (quad), Lane Johnson (ankle), Miles Sanders (knee), Jack Driscoll (ankle), K’Von Wallace (shoulder)

Limited: DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot), Avonte Maddox (ankle), Duke Riley (rib), Marcus Epps (rib)

Yeah, that’s a lengthy list.

Earlier on Monday, we found out that Ertz, Sanders, Malik Jackson and Driscoll are all expected to miss at least this week, according to reports from ESPN.

The bigger question from that list of DNP players is Johnson, who is still dealing with a surgically repaired left ankle. Johnson missed the Ravens game after leaving the previous two games early. According to our John Clark, it would be more ideal for Johnson to rest this week.

I’m told it would be better for Eagles to rest Lane Johnson’s ankle Thursday night and give it more time



We don’t know yet if Jack Driscoll is available Thursday night and Brett Toth became 13th projected lineman this year pic.twitter.com/51sL4C1Dcv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 19, 2020

But if Driscoll can’t play, the Eagles are really short on options. Brett Toth, who just began practicing with the team last week, was forced into action against the Ravens.

If you’re trying to find some positives in the injury report, the list of limited guys might help. At least Jackson and Jeffery have a shot at returning this week. Jackson has missed the last three games and Jeffery hasn’t yet played this season.

Before Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson was expected to return on Thursday night.

“Well, obviously, Alshon and DeSean have been practicing with us and DeSean last week and so obviously optimistic,” Pederson said on Monday morning. “Short week. You don't know how guys are going to respond physically. We'll see where they are at because we don't -- with short weeks, we don't get actual live reps in practice, so we keep everything more of the traditional walk-through.”

Getting Maddox back would help too. He has missed the last three games, while Riley and Epps missed the Ravens game after getting hurt the previous week.