Eagles to release Le’Raven Clark

Eagles are releasing OT- Le’Raven Clark. Cowboys’ OL coach Joe Philbin helped draft Clark in Indianapolis and Dallas does have a need at OT. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

The Eagles have one of the deepest offensive lines in the NFL, and Le’Raven Clark is a casualty of such depth.

Adam Schefter is reporting that Clark has been released as the team works to trim down to 53 players ahead of the season opener at Detroit.

A versatile tackle that can play both sides, Clark could return to the practice squad.

List

NFL practice squad: Rules, salary and eligibility for 2022

List

Eagles 16-man practice squad prediction ahead of final roster cuts

List

Eagles roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

Related

Eagles to waive WR Devon Allen Eagles acquire DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Saints Eagles to release Anthony Harris Eagles to waive CB Mario Goodrich Eagles to waive QB Reid Sinnett Eagles to release WR Greg Ward

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire