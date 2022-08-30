Eagles to release Le’Raven Clark
Eagles are releasing OT- Le’Raven Clark. Cowboys’ OL coach Joe Philbin helped draft Clark in Indianapolis and Dallas does have a need at OT.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022
The Eagles have one of the deepest offensive lines in the NFL, and Le’Raven Clark is a casualty of such depth.
Adam Schefter is reporting that Clark has been released as the team works to trim down to 53 players ahead of the season opener at Detroit.
A versatile tackle that can play both sides, Clark could return to the practice squad.
