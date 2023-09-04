Eagles to release LB Kyron Johnson from the practice squad ahead of season opener

The Eagles are starting preparation for the season opener at New England and the team has made a change to the practice squad.

According to Josh Tolentino, second year linebacker Kyron Johnson is being released.

Eagles are releasing LB Kyron Johnson from the practice squad, according to a league source. The 2022 sixth-round pick out of Kansas logged 265 special-teams snaps during his rookie season. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 4, 2023

