Eagles release LB Joe Ostman

Roster Move: Eagles have claimed CB Jimmy Moreland and released LB Joe Ostman. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GnUVPVz95H — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 23, 2022

Joe Ostman was without a jersey number when we recently profiled Philadelphia’s 90-man roster and now he’s without a team after being released by the Eagles on Monday.

The move followed Philadelphia claiming former Texans and Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland off of waivers.

Ostman was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and his best chance at a roster spot came in 2019 when he was shining before suffering a torn ACL during training camp.

With Haason Reddick, Kyron Johnson, and Ali Fayad at the SAM linebacker position, Ostman’s days were numbered.

