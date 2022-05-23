Eagles release LB Joe Ostman
Roster Move: Eagles have claimed CB Jimmy Moreland and released LB Joe Ostman. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GnUVPVz95H
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 23, 2022
Joe Ostman was without a jersey number when we recently profiled Philadelphia’s 90-man roster and now he’s without a team after being released by the Eagles on Monday.
The move followed Philadelphia claiming former Texans and Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland off of waivers.
Ostman was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and his best chance at a roster spot came in 2019 when he was shining before suffering a torn ACL during training camp.
With Haason Reddick, Kyron Johnson, and Ali Fayad at the SAM linebacker position, Ostman’s days were numbered.
The 7 most important games on the Eagles' 2022 schedule
Eagles' projected defensive depth chart following the 2022 NFL Draft
