Eagles release Kerryon Johnson off injured reserve

Running back Kerryon Johnson won’t be playing for the Eagles this season, but he will have a chance to hook up with another team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Johnson has been released off of the Eagles’ injured reserve list. Johnson was waived with an injury designation when the Eagles trimmed their roster to 85 players last week.

Johnson dealt with a knee injury this summer.

The Eagles claimed Johnson off of waivers when the Lions cut the 2018 second-round pick. Injuries limited Johnson throughout his time in Detroit and he’ll have to steer clear of them to make an impact elsewhere in the league.

