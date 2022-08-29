Eagles to release Jaquiski Tartt
The #Eagles have informed veteran safety Jaquiski Tartt that he is being released, per @caplannfl. Tartt signed with Philadelphia this offseason after seven years in San Francisco, but he'll now look to latch on elsewhere.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2022
With the NFL’s roster cutdown date scheduled for Tuesday at 4:00 pm, the Eagles are releasing veteran safety JAquiski Tartt, according to Ari Meirov of PFF.