Eagles release Jamon Brown, sign Jason Croom off practice squad

Eagles release one of the worst players in franchise history

The Jamon Brown era lasted one game.

Fortunately for all of us.

Brown was released Wednesday, three days after a disastrous start at right guard in the Eagles’ loss to the Ravens. It was the only game he played in an Eagles uniform.

Brown allowed a sack on the first play of the game and in all allowed two sacks and four quarterback hits and committed a penalty. He also was seen fixing his wristband without realizing a play was still live and also essentially sacked Carson Wentz on another play.

The Eagles, faced with a rash of offensive line injuries, signed Brown on Sept. 15 off the Bears’ practice squad. Brown had started 47 games for the Rams, Giants and Falcons since the Rams made him a third-round pick in 2015.

For his five weeks on the active roster, Brown earned the pro-rated portion of the NFL minimum for his experience level, or $267,647.

Yep, the guy who had one of the worst performances in Eagles history made over a quarter of a million dollars for his brief and catastrophic stay here.

The Eagles are expected to be able to activate Matt Pryor off the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 in time to activate him for their game on Thursday night against the Giants at the Linc. He missed the Ravens game.

With Brown gone, the Eagles will be making yet another change at right guard. Brandon Brooks was the projected starter, Jason Peters worked there for a while, Nate Herbig started the first two games and Pryor the next three.

Doug Pederson earlier Wednesday refused to name his starting right guard for the Giants, but with Brown gone, he doesn’t have a lot of options. Pryor could return there, Sua Opeta could make his first NFL start or Opeta could start at left guard, with Herbig returning to right guard.

The Eagles' other healthy backup offensive linemen are undrafted rookie Luke Juriga, who is a center, and recent acquisition Brett Toth, who is a tackle.

The Eagles have already used five different starting offensive lines in their first six games and nine different starters. And that doesn’t include Brooks or Andre Dillard, who got hurt before the season began.

With their open roster spot, the Eagles signed tight end Jason Croom from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. With Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz both out, he joins Richard Rodgers and Hakeem Butler as the current group of healthy tight ends.

Croom played one snap against the Ravens and caught a touchdown. Croom, who caught 22 passes with the Bills in 2018, played Sunday as a one-day practice squad call-up. This is his first time on the 53-man roster, although he’s played in each of the last two games as a practice squad call-up. Croom played two snaps on offense in the Steelers game. He’s played 14 snaps the last two games on special teams.