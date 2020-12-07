Eagles release Jamon Brown after reportedly sending him home on Saturday

Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff.

Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental to the team. The nature of Brown’s conduct is unknown, but Gunn added that General Manager Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson spoke to Brown and let him know he was no longer a member of the team.

The Eagles made that official on Monday morning. They announced that Brown has been released from the practice squad.

Brown started for the Eagles in Week 6, but was released from the active roster after that game and he eventually returned to the practice squad.

