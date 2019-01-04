Eagles release incredible hype video before playoff game with Chicago Bears originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

"By now, you should know better than to ever count us out."

It has become almost as much of a tradition as singing the fight song after scoring touchdowns. The Eagles released their NFL Playoffs hype video ahead of Sunday's clash in Chicago and we've run through seven walls already. Thanks, Malcolm Jenkins.

Here it is.

The Eagles have been doing hype videos before the past few seasons and playoff games, but they just have felt more fun in the lead up to the Super Bowl and ever since. Once again, this hype video didn't disappoint.

Here's hoping this won't be the last hype video of the season.

