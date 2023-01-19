Eagles release epic hype video ahead of divisional round matchup vs. Giants
The Eagles and Giants are on a collision course centered around Saturday night’s divisional round matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.
Hope to get the pregame buzz going early, Philadelphia’s social media team just released this epic and intense hype video just days before the biggest game of the season.
It means everything.#ItsAPhillyThing | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EuTYkIqlOZ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 19, 2023
Going with the postseason theme, ‘Its A Philly Thing’, the Eagles are looking to bring the entire city and fan base together under the moniker of one cause and it’s us against them.
List
National reaction to the Giants dancing into the divisional round matchup vs. Eagles
List
Eagles playoff preview: 12 things to know about the New York Giants
List
Eagles-Giants: 5 adjustments Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale will make in divisional round
List
Eagles-Giants: 15 impact players to watch on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field
Related
Eagles sign RB Kennedy Brooks to a Reserve/Future deal
Eagles announce uniform combination for divisional round matchup vs. Giants
Wink Martindale on Eagles' RB Boston Scott: I don't think he's a Giant killer
Eagles sign DB Tristin McCollum to a Reserve/Future contract
Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts lands in the top 5 of a ranking of NFL's top 100 most valuable players