Eagles release epic hype video ahead of divisional round matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles and Giants are on a collision course centered around Saturday night’s divisional round matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hope to get the pregame buzz going early, Philadelphia’s social media team just released this epic and intense hype video just days before the biggest game of the season.

Going with the postseason theme, ‘Its A Philly Thing’, the Eagles are looking to bring the entire city and fan base together under the moniker of one cause and it’s us against them.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire