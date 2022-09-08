Eagles release epic hype video ahead of season opener at Detroit Lions
The only direction is to rise.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/WNm66r40iL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 8, 2022
The Eagles’ social media team has been dropping snippets of the team-building process and preseason buildup.
It all came together in this fantastic hype video to promote the 2022 season.
While utilizing the NovaCare Complex and South Philly as the perfect backdrop via a drone camera, the hype video documents the offseason and summer buildup to Philadelphia’s retooled roster.
